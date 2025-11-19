Srinagar: J&K counter intelligence wing detains doctor couple in terror conspiracy case

Counter intelligence Kashmir wing on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Budgam and Kulgam in a terror conspiracy case involving a doctor, Umer Farooq and his wife Dr Shahzada Akhtar. The CIK has detained the husband-wife duo. The raids were conducted at several locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Budgam and Kulgam on Tuesday. (PTI)

The raids were linked to a newly registered case involving individuals accused of promoting terrorism, glorifying militant violence and attempting to radicalise women for recruitment into terror network.

Police said that coordinated searches were carried at four locations across the districts of Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag, acting on search warrants issued by the designated court under the NIA Act, Srinagar, in connection with FIR under Sections 196, 152, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police station CIK.

“These searches are part of an ongoing crackdown against social media abusers operating in connivance with handlers across the border, who have been deliberately engaged in furthering terrorist, secessionist, and separatist agendas. By leveraging their professional status and societal standing, the involved individuals were allegedly using social media platforms to spread disinformation, radicalise youth, incite violence and disturb public order, posing a serious threat to the peace and sovereignty of the Union of India,” the police said, adding that during the operation, two accused: Shahzada Akhtar, wife of Dr Umer Farooq Bhat, resident of Bugam Kulgam and presently residing at Sheeren Bagh Srinagar, with her husband Dr Umer Farooq Bhat, who is presently working in Super Speciality of SMHS Hospital, Sheerinbagh Srinagar were detained. “CIK teams seized multiple digital devices and incriminating material having direct relevance to the investigation. The recoveries include 5 mobile phones, 5 SIM cards, 1 tablet device, and additional digital and documentary evidence and literature.”

Police said that Dr Umer, who is a government employee, was found indulging in online unlawful activities, misusing his official position and social legitimacy to engage in behaviour detrimental to public order and national security. “During the course of the investigation, it has also emerged that the detained individuals were misusing their positions and social standing to mask unlawful activities. The female suspect, Shahzada Akhtar, in particular, is alleged to have been involved in radicalising local women through curated online and offline engagements, pushing divisive narratives, and influencing vulnerable groups under the pretext of community interaction. Her affiliation with banned terrorist organization ‘Dukhtaran-e-Milat’, is currently under investigation. This dimension of the case highlights a concerning trend of the exploitation of social roles and professional facades to advance disruptive agendas.”

Police said all the recovered devices are undergoing detailed forensic analysis, which is expected to unravel a broader digital network linked to organized propaganda efforts. “Early leads indicate the possibility of a wider ecosystem of collaborators and sympathizers, whose activities were aimed at amplifying extremist content and manipulating public perception.”