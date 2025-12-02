Srinagar: NIA raids eight locations across Valley in Delhi Red Fort blast case

In the Delhi Red Fort blast case National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at eight places in Kashmir especially in South Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency carried out raids in different areas of Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts on Monday. (PTI)

The NIA is investigating the Redfort blast case and all those arrested in connection with the blast including doctors are in NIA custody. “In RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI, searches are being conducted in eight locations,” the NIA spokesman said.

The NIA teams accompanied by police conducted searches in the houses of already arrested persons in Pulwama, Shopian and Qazigund. The NIA has arrested six other accomplices of Umar in the course of its investigation so far. They include Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama; Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag; Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow; and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian.

Shaheen was recently taken to Faridabad to recreate the plot of the terror plan as a massive cache of explosives (nearly 2,900 kg) was seized in Faridabad shortly before the blast, and the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was traced to a local dealer in the same area. The NIA said the inputs yet received have strengthened the agency’s understanding of the operational network behind the bombing.

The NIA is continuing to track multiple leads and conduct searches across multiple states, in collaboration with local police forces, to identify additional suspects connected to the conspiracy. Earlier, the NIA had arrested two other accused: Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, who provided technical aid to Umar Un Nabi.

All accused are in NIA custody at present. The agency continues to pursue leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the attack. The NIA in a statement said that various digital devices and other incriminating materials were seized during the searches conducted at the premises of several accused and suspects in the two states.

“A total of eight locations were searched in the districts of Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Awantipora of J&K, and one location in Lucknow (UP). NIA had earlier, on November 26 and 27, conducted extensive searches at the premises of the prime accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganie and Dr Shaheen Saeed, in the Al Falah University complex and other places in Faridabad (Haryana). A huge quantity of cash, foreign currency, gold and other incriminating materials were seized during those searches, and the same are being minutely examined to unravel the conspiracy that culminated in the bombing.”