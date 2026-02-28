Srinagar: Parents worried; urge govt to ensure safety of students

Parents of many students who are still in Iran are still perturbed and want the government of India to ensure safety of students. “My daughter along with her friends had tickets for tonight, but before they could leave, the strikes began. Now everybody is worried,” said Nasir Ahmad of Baramulla. Meanwhile protests against the US were held on Saturday at a few Shia dominated areas in Baramulla district. Peoples Conference general secretary, Imran Reza Ansari, also condemned the attack on Iran. (HT Photo for representation)

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the US Israel joint attack on Iran as an act of aggression. “Prayers for Iran and its resilient people as they face yet another act of aggression by Israel. A nation that has long stood as a defining voice of the Muslim world draws its strength from unshakable faith and conviction. No missile or menace can extinguish its sovereignty or break its spirit. May Allah’s protection surround Iran, grant courage and patience to its people, and guide its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, with wisdom and strength,” Mufti wrote on X.

Peoples Conference general secretary, Imran Reza Ansari, also condemned the attack on Iran. “Sad news continues to come in! We strongly and unequivocally condemn the attack by Israel on the Islamic Republic of Iran. What seemed like sincere negotiations with Iran showing willingness to engage was met with treachery, exposing Israel’s cruel and hostile intentions. This aggression against a sovereign Muslim nation will not be forgotten,” Ansari said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) Iran unit coordinator, Faizaan Nabi, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian students in Iran amid the escalating military hostilities.

He has also appealed to Union external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar to closely monitor the evolving situation and formulate contingency plans, including the possibility of evacuation, for Indian students currently residing in the Islamic Republic of Iran, given the rapidly deteriorating security environment.