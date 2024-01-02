close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Srinagar shivers at -4.8°C

Srinagar shivers at -4.8°C

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 03, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Though there was no fog in the morning, the night was freezing cold with Srinagar recording minus 4.8°C, some 2.7 notches below normal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday

All the weather stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures during the night on Tuesday.

A thin sheet of ice forms in the upper layer of the Dal Lake as Jammu and Kashmir recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)
Though there was no fog in the morning, the night was freezing cold with Srinagar recording minus 4.8°C, some 2.7 notches below normal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The southern Konibal area and Pahalgam tourist resort were the coldest at minus 6.5°C and minus 6.2°C, respectively. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded temperature of minus 4.0°C, the only place having temperature some 3 notches higher than the normal.

Kashmir’s harshest winter period, “Chilla-i-Kalan”, began December 21 with the mercury dropping several notches below the freezing point at many places. It will end on January 31.

