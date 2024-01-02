Srinagar shivers at -4.8°C
Though there was no fog in the morning, the night was freezing cold with Srinagar recording minus 4.8°C, some 2.7 notches below normal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday
All the weather stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures during the night on Tuesday.
The southern Konibal area and Pahalgam tourist resort were the coldest at minus 6.5°C and minus 6.2°C, respectively. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded temperature of minus 4.0°C, the only place having temperature some 3 notches higher than the normal.
Kashmir’s harshest winter period, “Chilla-i-Kalan”, began December 21 with the mercury dropping several notches below the freezing point at many places. It will end on January 31.