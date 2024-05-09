Srinagar sweats on season’s hottest day

Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar experienced the hottest day of the season on Wednesday amid the continuing hot and dry spell in the union territory, which is expected to prevail till Friday. Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar experienced the hottest day of the season. (HT File)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the capital city recorded a maximum temperature 30.4° C.

“Today was our hottest day this season with mercury going up to a high of 30.4 degree Celsius in Srinagar, which is above normal by 6.8 degrees. Yesterday the city had recorded a temperature of 29.2 degree Celsius,” a MeT official said.

He said that Jammu city also recorded a high temperature of 38.6° C, some 1.8 degrees above normal.

“The coming two days will continue to remain hot,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a hot and dry weather spell for the past few days which will continue for the next two days followed by light rains over the weekend.

The meteorological department said the day temperatures have shot up in all parts of Himalayan Kashmir valley , recording temperatures above normal by 5 degrees.

Meteorologist M Hussain Mir said the weather will remain such till May 10.

“In the plains of Jammu division particularly in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Akhnoor, the day temperatures will hover over 38 to 40 degree Celsius, which will be pretty hot. In Kashmir plains also, the temperatures will remain 4-5 degrees above normal,” he said.

On May 11, a mild western disturbance – moisture laden winds blowing from Mediterranean – approached the region which will persist till May 13. The weather will mostly remain partly to generally cloudy with Light rains but few places may receive moderate rain particularly during May 12.

“This will bring light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in the region. There will be widespread rains throughout J&K, though the spell will not be major,” he said.

The weather is expected to improve after May 13 and will continue till May 18 with mainly dry and hot weather.

The MeT, in an advisory, said that farmers should suspend farm operations on May 11 and 12. “The farmers must carry out the work of spraying pesticides or seed related practices till May 10. On May 11, 12 and 13, the spraying activity should be suspended,” Mir said.