Srinagar woman delivers ‘miracle baby’ after 3 miscarriages, 3 MTPs
A couple in their late 30s, in a rare case, are parents to healthy two-month-old baby after six miscarriages and medical terminations over the last five years, primarily due to neural tube defects (a kind of birth defect in the brain or the spinal cord) in the foetus.
The delivery, which took place in May at a hospital in Chandigarh, has provided a ray of hope to women who have a history of neural tube defects in previous pregnancies. Medical experts say the case proves that not all babies with birth defects should be terminated and with expert guidance some pregnancies can have healthy and happy outcomes.
“The woman, while undergoing treatment in Srinagar, had three miscarriages and three medical termination of pregnancy due to neural-tube defects in the form of dilated ventricles (fluid filled swollen cavities in brain) in foetuses. Twins were lost in one pregnancy,” said Dr Seema Sharma, associate director, department of gynaecology and obstetrics at a private group of hospitals in Chandigarh.
Neural tube defects are extreme congenital problems, which develop in the womb of the mother in early months and when born, in extreme cases, may have fluid-filled sac like bulges in spine or brain, may have portions of their brain or skull missing or even an opening in their skulls. The exact causes are mostly unknown but may be a combination of genetic, nutritional or environmental.
The mother of the child, a teacher in a prominent private school in Srinagar, said that the birth of her child on May 8 at a private hospital in Chandigarh was “totally miraculous”.
“In Kashmir, we had been advised to terminate the pregnancy by multiple doctors including foetal experts. Everyone was saying that we should not go ahead with this pregnancy. However, we wanted to go ahead with this pregnancy,” she said, adding that she had been disheartened after the loss of six babies following her marriage to a senior multinational corporation executive in 2016.
“The society we live in, a woman has to face everything. Though my husband and in-laws were supportive, but in joint families and weddings, the question of children comes up often,” she said.
Dr Seema Sharma said the couple came to them in 2021 for a second opinion after they were advised termination in Srinagar.
“The baby had a structural defect in the brain. There was a dilated ventricle meaning a little swelling in the brain. I cannot comment on her previous pregnancies in Srinagar but when she came to us for a second opinion we found that the defect in her baby was not that major,” she said, adding that the mother was also adamant about going ahead with the pregnancy.
The doctor said that the newborn was the same as any other baby. Dr Sharma said that congenital anomalies are the major causes of long term disabilities or deaths in newborn babies. However she advised parents as well as doctors that whenever there is a doubt of any abnormality in the brain one should not straight away terminate those pregnancies, but should always go for a second expert opinion.
“A minor defect in the brain does not mean that the baby will always be abnormal. There are few structural defects, which may just be normal variants, which means five of 10 babies can have this sort of structure,” she said.
-
Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman
The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.
-
Guest column | Diaspora deeply rooted in Punjabi culture
Indian artistes often tour foreign countries to perform and entertain the Indian diaspora. They are highly sought after in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. This summer, artistes such as Arijit Singh, Kapil Sharma, AR Rehman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neha Kakkar performed in Canada. We, too, attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Vancouver. No Indian artiste had ever performed there before Dosanjh. Perhaps, the organisers and sponsors knew of Dosanjh's immense popularity.
-
On birthday, white tigress Vanya dies in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta zoo: Report
Even as the world was celebrating International Tiger Day on Friday, Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was grieving the loss of a white tigress 'Vanya'. According to a BBP statement, Vanya was six years old and died of multiple organ failure following a viral infection. Coincidentally, Friday was also Vanya's birthday. She was born on July 29, 2016, to Subhadra and Surya. Vanya, who was considered the queen of the safari, had been ailing since April.
-
Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister
The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday. The tourism minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of the funicular railway system in places where there is no possibility of setting up a ropeway project.
-
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics