Chandigarh: Month after derecognition order, St Kabir yet to admit 23 EWS students

Over a month after the UT education department’s orders to revoke the recognition of St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, the school has not admitted the 23 students from economically weaker sections (EWS) who were allotted the school during the centralised draw of lots. School authorities say that they will depend on the court for relief from the de-recognition proceedings. The UT education department, in the order issued by director school education on May 10, had informed the school that if the 23 students are granted admission within a month, it will consider recognition for the school beyond March 31. (HT File Photo)

School administrator Gurpreet Bakshi, who had previously said that the school will not change its stance, added that the school has already moved court in the matter.

“We will wait for the court to rule. The matter is listed for July 13,” he said.

Bakshi claimed that in the previous hearing, the order was interpreted as the one-month period for admitting the students coming into effect from the start of 2024-2025 academic session.

“I will send a representation to the UT administration for clarification on this issue soon,” he said.

Hearing the case on May 24, the Punjab and Haryana high court issued a notice to the UT administration on the plea challenging the derecognition order.

The court, however, did not provide interim relief to the Independent Schools’ Association, the petitioner in this case. Besides seeking quashing of the derecognition order, the association had also demanded that it be stayed till their plea was pending in the high court.

Association president HS Mamik had said that the department has overstepped its authority in issuing the order and it must pay the pending reimbursements to schools that had admitted the EWS students.

UT education department officials said that they will comply with the directions that will be issued by the court.

There are nine other schools, eight minority and one non-minority, that did not participate in EWS admissions. The department is yet to take action against them.

What comes next for the students

There are around 1,600 students who will be affected by this move. The UT education department order stated that the students can be shifted to government schools with their parents’ consent.

In a circular issued to the students’ parents, Bakshi had assured them that the school will take every possible measure to safeguard the interests of students and staff.

