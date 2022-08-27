ST status for Hatti community of Sirmaur soon: Jai Ram Thakur
State government has taken up the issue of according tribal status for the Hatti Community of Sirmaur with the Union government and a positive decision is expected shortly, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said
The state government has taken up the issue of according tribal status for the Hatti Community of Sirmaur with the Union government and a positive decision is expected shortly, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.
He was addressing a public meeting at Renuka ji during a series of events held under the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme to commemorate the 75 years of existence of Himachal.
He said that when today the whole nation was celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence. He said first chief minister of Himachal Dr YS Parmar, who belonged to Sirmaur, had spearheaded the struggle for a separate identity for the state. He said that the state during all these years witnessed splendid progress in all spheres of development.
Thakur said that the state government has decided to celebrate this historic occasion in a befitting manner. He said that this has been done to pay respect and recognise the services of the people who had made his/her contribution for making Himachal Pradesh where it stands today.
The CM said that the state had made unmatched progress in all spheres of development. He said that the literacy rate which was only 4.8 per cent at the time of the formation of Himachal Pradesh has today gone up to 83 percent. He said that there were only 301 educational institutions in the state at the time of its formation, whereas today the number has gone up to 16,124. He said that per capita income was only ₹240 which today has crossed the magical mark of ₹2 lakh. He said that people of the state used to cross rivers with the help of the inflated skin of buffalo, whereas today there are over 2,326 bridges in the state.
He said that the present state government has also completed over four years and nine months in office and all these years have ensured a balanced and all-round development of the state.
He announced naming Government Senior Secondary School, Kudlakhadak, as Saheed Prashant Thakur Government Senior Secondary School, Kudlakhadak, as a mark of respect to the martyr.
Earlier, the CM visited the famous Maa Renuka ji and Parshuram Temple and performed “puja”. He was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at Renuka.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
