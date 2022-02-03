Stalker among three arrested after acid attack on Srinagar woman

Srinagar A day after acid was thrown on a woman in Srinagar, three persons, including the man who sold the abrasive chemical, were arrested on Wednesday.

The main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate, had been stalking the victim as she had rejected his proposal. On Tuesday evening, Rather, who works at a medical shop, and his colleague, Momin Nazir Sheikh of Mehjoornagar, excused themselves from work and went to the victim’s workplace on a scooty. When the victim started for home, they followed, and threw the acid on her in the Hawal area .

Victim undergoes eye surgery

The victim has been admitted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh ( SMHS) hospital and her condition is said to be stable. SMHS medical superintendent Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said, “The victim suffered 5% burn injuries on her face and minor burn injuries on her scalp. However, there was some concern over the injury she sustained in her eye. She underwent a minor eye surgery, which continued till late evening on Wednesday.”

“The victim has been shifted to a separate room where her privacy is not compromised,” he added.

SIT formed

Srinagar senior superintendent of police Rakesh Balawal had formed a special investigation team with superintendent of police (north) Raja Zuhaib as its head to probe the matter. “The accused had purchased the acid from his acquaintance Mohd Saleem of Padshai Bagh, a mechanic. Saleem’s workshop, International Motors, in the Dal Gate area has been sealed,” the SSP said, adding that scooty used to commit the crime has also been impounded.

A case was registered under Section 326A ( voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code at the Nowhatta police station. Sale of acidic chemicals is in violation of the Supreme Court’s directives, and a special drive will be initiated to check the sale of acid in coordination with the district administration.

Mayor meets victim

Srinagar municipal corporation mayor Junaid Azim Mattu met the parents of the acid attack victim at SMHS Hospital along with a team of the District Legal Services Authorities and an Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) team. “Handed over my one-month honorarium to the family as a humble token of my solidarity and support.Assured continued long-term support and interacted with her medical team,” he said in a tweet.

Women Empowerment mission director Shabnam S Kamili also visited the acid attack survivor at SMHS hospital and assured the family of the government’s support. The mission director was accompanied by the district social welfare officer, Srinagar, and her team from one-stop centre for women and the Mahila Shakti Kendra.

Residents demand justice for acid-attack victim

In the wake of the horrific attack, protests were held across the city. A group of people, including women held a protest at Jehangir Chowk, while women activists of the Apni Party held a protest at their party offices in Srinagar, and Jammu. The protesters demanded punishment for the accused persons under stringent laws.