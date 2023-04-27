BJP leaders must focus on own party issues, says Pratibha

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Wednesday said her party was committed to fulfilling the guarantees given in the assembly elections. Congress leader Pratibha Singh with story. (HT File Photo)

“Whether it’s municipal corporation elections or the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, both are important for us,” said Pratibha Singh. “I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, who gave me a big responsibility a year ago. Right from the day one, I did my best collectively with the state leadership and went to the field and we won the assembly elections and now we will win the Shimla MC election with a big margin,” he said.

“We are committed to fulfilling the guarantees and will fulfil all promises too,” she said. “The BJP leaders should focus on their own party and mind their own business instead of poking nose into Congress affairs,” she said.

“People of Himachal Pradesh are aware that Bindal was removed as the BJP chief earlier after his involvement in corruption during the Covid period. It is unfortunate that he has been made the BJP chief, despite all allegations of corruption still exist,” she said.