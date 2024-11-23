State mulling annual ranking for colleges: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

In a bid to help improve the quality of education, the state government is considering ranking colleges, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over an alumni event at the Center of Excellence Government Degree College Sanjauli. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)

Sukhu said that the present state government in its two years have taken many corrective steps to improve education, “The state government is considering ranking the colleges of the state. There were about 138 colleges in the state and the formula for their ranking was being prepared. We want to strengthen the facilities in the colleges and all other government educational institutions.”

The CM further said many changes will be seen in the next budget, where special emphasis will be on education. He said the arts block, girls hostel and parking will be built at the Sanjauli college complex in two years.

Other news in brief:

Srinagar Police on Saturday attached properties worth ₹1.72 crore owned by an alleged drug peddler, Rafiq Ahmad Khan of Trikanjan Boniyar, Baramulla. The seized properties include residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar and three vehicles. “They were acquired from illicit trafficking of narcotics, psychotropic substances by the drug peddler,” a police spokesperson said.htc

Jammu At least seven passengers were injured after a bus they were travelling in, turned turtle at Myari bridge in Katra on Saturda. “A bus on its way from Katra to Jammu turned turtle at Myari bridge causing injuries to seven people” said a police officer. The injured were shifted to CHC Katra for treatment. A case was registered.htc