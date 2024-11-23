Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State mulling annual ranking for colleges: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 24, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said that the present state government in its two years have taken many corrective steps to improve education

In a bid to help improve the quality of education, the state government is considering ranking colleges, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over an alumni event at the Center of Excellence Government Degree College Sanjauli.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)

Sukhu said that the present state government in its two years have taken many corrective steps to improve education, “The state government is considering ranking the colleges of the state. There were about 138 colleges in the state and the formula for their ranking was being prepared. We want to strengthen the facilities in the colleges and all other government educational institutions.”

The CM further said many changes will be seen in the next budget, where special emphasis will be on education. He said the arts block, girls hostel and parking will be built at the Sanjauli college complex in two years.

Other news in brief:

Srinagar Police on Saturday attached properties worth 1.72 crore owned by an alleged drug peddler, Rafiq Ahmad Khan of Trikanjan Boniyar, Baramulla. The seized properties include residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar and three vehicles. “They were acquired from illicit trafficking of narcotics, psychotropic substances by the drug peddler,” a police spokesperson said.htc

Jammu At least seven passengers were injured after a bus they were travelling in, turned turtle at Myari bridge in Katra on Saturda. “A bus on its way from Katra to Jammu turned turtle at Myari bridge causing injuries to seven people” said a police officer. The injured were shifted to CHC Katra for treatment. A case was registered.htc

Srinagar Awami Ittehad Party on Saturday wrote an open letter to elected MPs, seeking their help in securing the release of incarcerated Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail. “As the winter session of Parliament commences on 25th November, we extend our best wishes to you all as you step into the temple of democracy—a sacred space where the voice of the common man finds expression through the elected representatives,” the letter read.htc

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On