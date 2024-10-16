Menu Explore
State mulls policy to regularise services of sanitary workers, says Punjab CM

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Oct 17, 2024 05:56 AM IST

A high-level committee has been constituted to evolve a viable mechanism for this purpose by taking into confidence all the stakeholders

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the state government was mulling the policy to regularise the services of sanitary workers across the state.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)
“A high-level committee has been constituted to evolve a viable mechanism for this purpose by taking into confidence all the stakeholders as the state government is committed to the welfare of every stratum of society,” Mann added.

The chief minister was attending a shobha yatra here to mark the Pargat Divas of Bhagwan Valmiki. He urged the people to follow in his footsteps for carving out a progressive and prosperous Punjab.

He said that teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki lays stress on equality in the society.

Recalling the contribution of Bhagwan Valmiki in the cultural assimilation of society, the chief minister urged the people to follow the path and ideals shown by Maharishi Valmiki to carve out an egalitarian society.

Reiterating that it was the duty of the state government to preserve the cultural heritage for future generations, Mann said that those nations who forget their cultural past and heritage would vanish with the passage of time.

