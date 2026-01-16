State working on strengthening marketing system, says Himachal horticulture minister

With an aim to strengthen the product marketing system in the horticulture sector, the Himachal Pradesh government will establish strong network of cooperative societies in the state, said horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi. Himachal horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi . (File)

Negi was addressing a one-day workshop on remedial strategies for Alternaria and Marssonina leaf spot disease in apples, held on Friday at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni, Solan district.

Negi said that through cooperatives, not only can better prices be obtained for the produce, but the marketing infrastructure can also be extended to every village. He said that strengthening cooperative societies is essential to provide a good platform for marketing apples and other fruits in the future.

“The state government is working at many levels for the proper management and treatment of diseases affecting apples and other fruits. The role of Nauni University in this direction is most important, he said, adding that scientific analysis should be the main basis of management.

Negi said that the state government is implementing horticulture as a mission. Efforts are being made to ensure that the produce of the horticulturists reaches the markets on time so that they get better prices for their crops. He said that protecting the crop from diseases is important in this direction. The state government has purchased apples worth approximately ₹120 crore from growers under the Market Intervention Scheme in the year 2025, he informed.

He also instructed Nauni University to increase the outreach of its YouTube channel and to ensure that the channel provides complete information on the treatment and management of various fruit diseases.

University vice-chancellor prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel provided comprehensive information on the subject and said that the university would soon start online sessions on the topic. These half-day sessions will be held once every 15 days.