State-level advisory board for de-addiction and rehabilitation: Himachal CM

To fight drug menace, government will set up a state-level advisory board for de-addiction and rehabilitation, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as he flagged off the ‘Nasha Mukt Indora’ awareness rally at Indora in district Kangra on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the state government was setting up a state-level advisory board for de-addiction and rehabilitation. “This board aims to streamline the activities of various departments related to substance abuse and would ensure a unified approach to tackle this issue. The board would foster coordination among the different department’s initiatives, which was expected to yield positive outcomes,” said Sukhu.

He said that the state government has launched a campaign against drug menace and has taken stringent action against drug mafia over the past two months and arrested many involved.

The CM said that the government was committed to weed out drug menace and save the younger generation from this social vice. He said that such awareness campaign plays a crucial role in eradicating and generating awareness against the drug abuse.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the newly constructed ₹4.32 crore PWD division office building Indora and ₹7.72 crore bridge over the Khwaji Khad on the Thakurdwara Paral to Bhogarwan road. He also inaugurated the Fire Post in Indora. Apart from this the CM also laid the foundation stone for a ₹50 lakh division office building of the PSEBL at Indora, which is expected to be completed within a year.