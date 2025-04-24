State’s first subdivision-level dispute mediation centre comes up at Samrala

The state’s first subdivision-level mediation centre was on Wednesday inaugurated at Samrala Court Complex, said officials. The centre was opened by principal fudge of the family court justice Neelam Arora. (HT)

They said the move is aimed at providing swift out-of-court resolutions to family and matrimonial disputes.

The centre was opened by principal judge of the family court justice Neelam Arora.

Though mediation centres are operational in district courts and under the Punjab and Haryana high court, this is the first such centre at the sub-division level. The centre is expected to reduce the burden on courts and promote settlements through dialogue.

Mediator Simran Kaur Guram, who has been appointed for the centre, encouraged lawyers and citizens to use the facility judiciously. “This centre will play a crucial role in resolving disputes—especially between spouses—through communication and not confrontation,” she said and added, “At times, couples stop communicating due to bitterness. Mediation offers a space for neutral, structured dialogue.”

Guram said mediators maintain impartiality and facilitate conversations between all parties involved in a dispute.

“We don’t take sides. We help all parties see each other’s point of view. In many cases, misunderstandings get cleared and families reunite,” she said.

The centre will also handle property-related disputes among family members.

Members of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and senior advocates were present at the inauguration ceremony.