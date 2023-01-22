Stationary truck claims life in Khanna

One person was killed after a pick-up jeep he was driving rammed into a stationary truck near Beeja Bridge at national highway in Khanna.

The Sadar police of Khanna lodged an FIR against the truck driver, who managed to escape from the spot with his truck.

The victim has been identified as Malak Chand of Dhandhari Kalan of Ludhiana.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Kashmira Singh of Dhandhari Kalan, a relative of the victim.

Kashmira said that he along with Chand went to Mehndipur village to bring cattle fodder. Chand was driving the jeep, while he was sitting next to him.

Kashmira said that when they reached near Beeja Bridge at national highway on their way back to Ludhiana, Chand failed to notice the stationary truck on the road due to which the jeep crashed into the vehicle.

He said that Chand suffered severe injuries in the mishap and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

ASI Mahinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 337, 304A and 427 of IPC has been lodged against the unidentified driver of the truck. The police are trying to trace the accused.