Steep incline followed by sharp curve: Stretch near Kali Mata temple highly mishap-prone

Days after a five-year-old boy was killed in a late-night accident near the main gate of the Kali Mata Temple in Kalka, the road stretch has once again come under focus. Temple secretary Prithvi Raj said the absence of speed-breakers and warning systems near the site is a major concern. (HT File)

The said stretch is barely 20 feet wide, has a sharp curve, steep slope, and prasad shops lining both sides, making it highly accident-prone.

The latest mishap took place on April 19 when a cement-laden truck, descending from the Parwanoo side, lost balance while negotiating the turn and overturned near the gate, killing the child standing on the roadside. The driver succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital.

This is not an isolated case. In November 2023, another truck (canter) lost control in the early hours, and crashed into the temple’s main entrance, damaging pillars, walls, and stairs, and hitting two parked two-wheelers. While no lives were lost then, residents say the risk has remained unaddressed.

Locals point to the steep incline, which causes vehicles coming downhill to gain speed, making it difficult to control heavily loaded trucks. The narrow width and congestion further compound the danger, allowing only one heavy vehicle to pass at a time.

Temple secretary Prithvi Raj said the absence of speed-breakers and warning systems near the site is a major concern. “Immediate preventive steps are needed to avoid further loss of life,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Rajesh Gaur, a Kalka-based lawyer, said proper signage, speed-calming measures, and regular police deployment is needed. He also suggested that heavy vehicles be diverted to the Pinjore-Parwanoo bypass.

Kalka sub-divisional magistrate Sanyam Garg said the administration has taken note of the issue and is reviewing the situation. “Departments including the municipal corporation, buildings and roads, and traffic police have been asked to explore viable solutions,” he said.