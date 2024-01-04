Stepdad among two held for raping, impregnating minor

The Yamunanagar police on Thursday arrested a man and his brother-in-law for raping and impregnating his 12-year-old stepdaughter. Police said that both the accused were booked under sections of POCSO and IPC.

Both the accused are from Yamunanagar district.

The matter came to light after the police inquired about the newborn girl from the stepfather. He concocted a story that they found her abandoned and were going to adopt her.

Initially, a case under Section 317 (provision for inquiries and trial being held in the absence of accused in certain cases) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

During the investigation, it was found that he, along with his brother-in-law was sexually assaulting his 12-year-old stepdaughter, due to which she got pregnant.

They were presented before a court and sent to judicial custody.

The baby is undergoing treatment at the district civil hospital.

