Ludhiana: Two friends held for drug peddling, 500 gm heroin recovered

The team of Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana Range, arrested two men for alleged drug peddling and recovered 500 gm heroin from their possession. A case under section 21, 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at STF Phase 4 Mohali police station. (iStock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Bhela, 38, of Jaipura village in Doraha Tehsil and Harmandeep Singh alias Munny, 36, of Bowani village in Doraha Tehsil.

One of the accused, identified as Inderjeet Singh, 30, of Lopon village in Samrala Tehsil, has managed to escape from the spot.

According to the STF, the accused are friends and drug addicts. They have been involved in drug peddling for the past six years.

Inspector Harbans Singh, STF in-charge, Ludhiana Range, said the team arrested the accused at a checkpoint near Ishar Singh Memorial Gate, Doraha village and recovered the contraband from their car.

A case under section 21, 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at STF Phase 4 Mohali police station. The police also seized the vehicle.

The inspector said that Harpreet is already facing at least six cases, including a case of murder while Harmandeep, who is a truck driver, is facing three cases of drug peddling.

