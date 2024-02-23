STF nabs wanted criminal from Kerala for Yamunanagar killing

The Karnal Unit of the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the murder of a shooter with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang whose body was found in Yamunanagar last month. The Karnal Unit of the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the murder of a shooter with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang whose body was found in Yamunanagar last month. (Representational image)

The accused was identified as Sahil Alvi, a resident of Yamunanagar, who was arrested by the STF team from Kerala. He was carrying a reward of ₹35,000 on his head by the Rajasthan Police.

Police said that on January 29, half-burnt body of a Kurukshetra man, Rajan was found along the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) in the bushes, and it was suspected that he was shot dead before being burnt and thrown along the canal.

Later, it was revealed that Rajan, a shooter with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was also named in a few cases of firing and was away from his home for over a year.

Inspector Deepender Singh of STF said that Sahil was wanted in several cases of murder, robbery and arms, and was evading arrest for two years.

“He was arrested from Kolam district in Kerala in a case of Arms Act registered at Karnal. He disclosed that he was also involved in the murder case of Lakshman Devasi in Rajasthan and killing of Rajan in Yamunanagar,” he added.