Stilt-plus-four floors: No new building plan will be sanctioned till Sept 9, Haryana tells HC

The Haryana government will not sanction new building plans for the construction of stilt-plus-four floor buildings till September 9. The Haryana government will not sanction new building plans for the construction of stilt-plus-four floor buildings till September 9. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This assurance was given by the Haryana government before the Punjab and Haryana high court during resumed hearing of a writ filed by the Gurgoan Citizen Council. The citizens’ group had moved the high court in 2021 challenging the department of town and country planning for making changes in its policy to allow the construction of fourth floors and their registration as independent dwelling units.

Ankur Mittal, additional advocate general, Haryana, said when the matter came up for hearing, the petitioners pressed to stay the scheme. “However, we informed the bench that a committee of experts have formulated the scheme in which several strict measures have been taken. We requested the court to examine the new policy. Thereafter, an assurance from the state was given that no new building plan under the scheme would be sanctioned till the next date,” he added. The petition now comes up for hearing on September 9.

In a stilt+four building, the ground floor is raised above the ground level by creating an open space on pillars or stilts. The stilt floor is typically used for parking or storage, while the upper floors are used for residential purposes.

In July this year, the Haryana government, after a 16-month ban, had decided to allow such constructions in residential sectors where the layout plan for building four dwelling units per plot or accommodating density of 18 persons per plot stands approved. The decision had led to protests by the resident welfare associations.

Barely three months before the state goes to polls, the government also decided to grant approval for constructing stilt+four floors in residential areas where layout plan for building three dwelling units per plot is already approved and the plot abuts 10-metre or more wide road for access.

However, this would be contingent on inking of a mutual consent agreement between all adjoining plot allottees or keeping side setbacks of a certain dimension on every floor from the neighbouring plots to ensure better aeration and sunlight, top officials said.