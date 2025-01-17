Menu Explore
Stir by contractual employees enters Day-5 at PGIMS Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 18, 2025 05:46 AM IST

The contractual class 4 employees of the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day. The contractual employees are demanding to induct them through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL).

Strike of class 4 contractual employees of PGIMS Rohtak entered its fifth day on Friday. (HT Photo)
Rakesh Kumar, a contractual employee said that some contractual employees are still doing their duties outside emergency wards, OPD and trauma service so that security arrangements are maintained.

“The contractor is exploiting the contractual employees, and we urge the government to induct us through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited. We will continue to hold a protest until our demands are met,” he added.

Another employee, Sombir said that he has been doing duty at PGIMS for the last 11 years and the university authorities along with the contractor are flouting the norms by not registering them on the HKRNL portal.

“Our 14 employees sitting on the dharna were suspended by the contractor while accusing them of not following the rules. The contractor and the authorities are exploiting us,” he said.

A spokesman of the varsity said that the higher authorities have assured the employees that their demands will be shared with the government.

