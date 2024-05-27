Stolen articles are never replaced, allege Ludhiana school authorities

School authorities allege that the articles stolen from the premises never get replaced by the department. Additionally, they said that burglars target primary schools a lot as there are no guards posted there. Staff claimed that burglars mainly target primary schools in Ludhiana as there are no guards posted there. (Manish/HT)

A principal at a Government Senior Secondary School said that around 20 years ago, a light emitting diode (LED) screen was stolen from the building and the school was yet to receive a replacement.

According to the rules set by the department, the staff is required to file a police complaint after any theft incident and the items are replaced only after the miscreants are caught by police. District education officer Harjinder Singh confirmed that the stolen articles get replaced only if the miscreants are caught.

However, school staff allege that the callous attitude of police personnel towards their complaints is one of the main reasons why the thieves are rarely apprehended.

According to the staff, the maximum theft cases are seen in primary and high schools in rural areas. A teacher at a middle school in Chehlan alleged that two LEDs were stolen a few years ago and the same happened in the primary school in the village a year ago. At the middle school in Gharkhana, almost all valuable items were stolen five years ago.

An LED was stolen a few years ago at the high School in Kheri Jhameri and thieves struck again a year ago, decamping with an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) used for computers. At the high school in Dolon, thieves made away with computers around one and a half years ago.

An FIR was lodged last month under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of the head teacher of the high school in Jartauli after an LED television was found missing. One LED was also stolen from the adjoining primary school.

Head teachers said that during summer vacations, the number of thefts is usually higher due to no guards allotted to the primary schools. They added that guards are not posted at many high schools as well.