Bike stolen from advocates’ parking lot at Ludhiana court raises concern

A bike was stolen from the advocates’ parking area at the local court complex, raising concerns over the lack of security measures in place. Members of the District Bar Association (DBA) in the past have raised concerns regarding unauthorised entry of private individuals into the designated parking space. In-charge of police post at the court complex, confirmed the receipt of the stolen bike complaint. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Harbans Singh, a clerk working for Advocate Mandeep Singh, who is the owner of the stolen bike, said, “I parked my bike in the morning when I arrived at the court complex. However, when I returned in the afternoon, I was unable to locate my bike. I immediately filed a complaint with the police. Advocates have been raising concerns about private individuals occupying designated parking area, but no action has been taken so far.”

Singh added, “I have reviewed the CCTV footage, but unfortunately, the face of the accused is not clear. I urge authorities to investigate this matter,” However, DBA has conducted protests at advocates parking and stopped private vehicles from entering the designated parking area.

Sukhpal Singh, in-charge of police post at the court complex, confirmed the receipt of the stolen bike complaint. Assuring the advocates, he stated, “We have taken the complaint seriously and have intensified security in the parking areas. Our team has initiated an investigation into the matter. We have the CCTV footage that will help in identifying culprits.”

Chetan Verma, president of DBA said, “We have raised our voice against the security concerns multiple times. Now mostly private vehicles are not entering the advocates parking but still there is need to ensure strict gate-keeping”.