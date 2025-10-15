Stop dictating to us who we should vote for: Handwara MLA

A day after National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates filed nominations for Rajya Sabha seats of J&K, Handwara legislator and Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajjad Gani Lone said he will abstain from voting and termed both BJP and NC indistinguishable and blamed CM Omar Abdullah for denying Congress a Rajya Sabha seat at the behest of BJP. Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone (PTI)

Lone said his party has decided not to vote for any of these parties and blamed NC for denying Congress one RS seat at the behest of the BJP. “I would rather die than vote for the NC. Stop dictating to us who we should vote for and who we should not. You cannot label us,” Lone said.

On Monday, Omar Abdullah had said that those who will abstain will be considered as BJP supporters.

“Today you are in the dock. You have to prove to the people of J&K that you did not deny a Rajya Sabha seat to Congress on BJP’s orders. Prove to the people of J&K that you are not sitting in BJP lap,” Sajjad Lone said, adding that he won’t be surprised if Omar accuse Congress of having a pace with BJP.

“Everyone knows he cannot run an administration, yet he excels at pretending otherwise. He labels others as BJP supporters while he himself sits in their lap,” he said.

Handwara legislator said that NC has lost public trust. “Do you expect our vote because you gifted crores of shawls to BJP leaders? Because you are nonstop partying with them in Delhi? Or is it because you were the first to give them a fair election certificate? Or should we support you because you were caught red handed strolling hand in hand with the author of the draconian Waqf bill, Kiren Riju, in Tulip garden?.”

Lone accused NC of functioning as BJP’s proxy in J&K: “You take orders from them, deny seats to other parties, and still accuse others of being aligned with BJP. You have sacrificed everyone for them and won through lies and deceit.”

Lone said that Congress has consistently stood against BJP and is the only national party capable of restoring statehood. “Yet you humiliate them. I have personally assured support to many Congress leaders. For NC, however, we will never vote.”

Boycotting only helps BJP: Omar

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that all the NC Rajya Sabha candidates have appealed the PDP, Congress, AIP and other Independents to vote for them. “When our candidates made the appeal that time we didn’t know Sajjad Lone’s remarks. If we intended to help the BJP why would we field a candidate for the fourth seat? INC chose not to contest,so we had to step in,” he said, adding that if Sajad Lone truly wants to defeat the BJP, he should vote for us.

“Boycotting only helps the BJP,” he said.