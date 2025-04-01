Menu Explore
Stop ops or face jail, Sisodia warns drug traffickers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 01, 2025 10:35 PM IST

On Tuesday, in Ludhiana, Sisodia along with AAP Punjab president Aman Arora addressed a press conference on this issue. Sisodia said, “While meetings of other political parties revolve around strategies to gain power, AAP’s meetings focus on people’s issues.”

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and Punjab in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Manish Sisodia and party’s Punjab president Aman Arora accusing the Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal, claimed that drugs spread in Punjab because previous governments provided political protection to drug traffickers. However, the AAP government is taking strict action against those involved in drugs and is sending traffickers to jail.

Punjab in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Manish Sisodia with AAP Punjab president Aman Arora addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Punjab in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Manish Sisodia with AAP Punjab president Aman Arora addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In the past month alone, around 2,500 cases have been registered against drug traffickers, and nearly 4,500 people have been arrested. Additionally, 54 drug traffickers’ houses have been demolished.

Furthermore, around 6.5 crore in drug money and 7 lakh drug capsules, along with a significant quantity of other narcotic substances, have been seized. These figures clearly show how seriously the AAP government is tackling the drug problem. Issuing a stern warning to drug traffickers, Sisodia stated that those involved in drugs must shut down their operations immediately or be prepared to go to jail. In the AAP government, not a single drug trafficker will be spared.

Sisodia also announced that from Wednesday, another campaign against drugs will be launched in Ludhiana. Thousands of NCC and NSS students will take an oath that they will never consume drugs and will encourage people around them to stay away from drugs as well.

He added that these students will take to the streets of Ludhiana on Wednesday, urging shopkeepers, pedestrians, and local residents to take an oath against drugs and will spread awareness throughout the city.

