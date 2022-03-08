Stop unnecessary criticism of govt: Khattar to Opposition

Asking the leaders of Opposition political parties in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha to shed their ‘arrogance’ and behave in a dignified manner, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Opposition should exercise restraint while criticising the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government.

Concluding the lengthy debate over the motion of thanks on Haryana governor’s address that saw heated verbal duel between the Opposition and the ruling party members, Khattar hit out at the Opposition by peppering his address with wit and sarcasm.

While asking the Opposition to desist from levelling unsubstantiated allegations against the government, Khattar, said he is receptive to constructive criticism of the policies and programmes of the state government.

“But at times we have to remind the Opposition how to remain well-grounded. Gurur hai vipaksh mein (The Opposition is full of pride),” Khattar said in his address that lasted nearly 80 minutes, adding that this ‘arrogance’ is prevalent in all in different degrees.

The chief minister responded to all issues raised during the discussion on governor’s address and welcomed suggestions and criticism made by members of the Opposition. He said he is in favour of criticism, provided it is constructive.

“The Opposition knows nothing except criticism of the government,” he said.

He said despite some people creating obstacles, the state government will continue to take pro-people decisions.

“We do not hesitate to make amends by withdrawing our decisions if they turn out to be incorrect,” he said.

Accusing the left-leaning outfits and parties of attempting to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Haryana, Khattar said the left-wing political parties are provoking anganwadi workers.

He said 35% anganwadi workers are still on strike due to political compulsions. He said left parties are instigating these workers to sit on dharna despite the state government giving the highest honorarium to anganwadi workers and helpers as compared to other states, except Telangana.

On the issue regarding Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) raised by Congress MLA BB Batra, the chief minister said in the PPP data available on the HREX portal, 8.87 lakh people have declared themselves unemployed.

Meanwhile, Khattar reiterated that the state government will increase participation of women in panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) to 50%.