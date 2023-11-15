Stopped from bursting crackers, youths attack brothers in Panchkula

A group of youths assaulted two brothers and their neighbours after being asked to stop bursting crackers in front of their house in Sector 20 on Diwali night. While the attackers initially fled on noticing the police arriving, they returned later and damaged a motorcycle parked outside Sanjay’s house and issued threats. (iStock)

The accused, who were armed with rod, swords, a country made pistol and a knuckle punch, fled as police responded to the scene. Police have booked six people and launched a search to nab them.

In his complaint, Sanjay Kumar told the police that his brother Manoj Kumar, who lived in the same locality, came over for Diwali celebrations on Sunday.

Around 9.30 pm, a group of around 10 youths started bursting crackers outside their house. Manoj’s wife asked them to stop, but they started misbehaving with her and hurled abuses. When Manoj intervened, one of the youths hit him on the head with a rod.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the couple’s aid, but the accused attacked them too, leaving Sanjay, and his neighbours Rajiv, Sushila Devi and Vinod injured.

While the attackers initially fled on noticing the police arriving, they returned later and damaged a motorcycle parked outside Sanjay’s house and issued threats.

The injured were treated at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Sanjay identified some of the attackers as Ajay, Arjun, Anand and Lucky.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 148,149 (both rioting), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 20 police station.

