Storm in J&K assembly over police action against protesters in Kulgam

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Monday saw an uproar over police action against protesters who had hit the streets following death of two youngsters in Kulgam district. Congress MLA Iftkar Ahmed speaks in the House during the budget session of J&K assembly in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

As the house assembled for day’s business, independent MLA from Surankote Choudhary Muhammad Akram sought strict action against police personnel who he said kicked a woman protester.

“It is a matter of serious concern. A woman was kicked by an SSP (senior superintendent of police). The House should condemn it,” Akram said.

National Conference (NC) MLA Peerzada Feroze Ahmad seconded Choudhary. “A panel should be formed to probe these deaths... whatever is happening in Kathua and Kulgam is a humanitarian issue and needs cognisance from the government,” he said.

“Is J&K a police state? Is there no law for the police officers? Can police shoot, arrest anyone? Is there no law for the police? We demand strict action against the officer,” said Nazir Gurezi, another NC MLA.

Legislators from the Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) soon joined the chorus. They sought action against the erring police officer. NC legislators Javed Choudhary, Mian Mehar Ali, Javaid Mirchal and Zaffar Ali Khatana tried to storm the well but were stopped by marshals.

Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that the government has taken cognisance of the issue. “The chief minister has heard all of you and has assured the resolve the matter,” he said.

The bodies of two Gujjar youngsters who went missing on February 13 were found in Kulgam on March 16. Their families alleged they were tortured to death and demanded a judicial probe.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly, PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra said, “Whether its Kathua or Kulgam, a community is being targeted. A probe is needed so that we understand what is going on.” “Sudden spurt in such cases is a matter of concern. The government needs to address insecurities among nomadic tribes,” he added.

Parra condemned police officer’s alleged assault on a woman protester.

Congress MLA Irfan Lone said, “Is this the new Kashmir where innocents get killed and women kicked by police officers. Is it new J&K where targeted killings take place. Bharatiya Janata Party’s dictatorship has reached to such an extent that one can’t talk inside the assembly. They have brought such laws that members can’t speak a word on such killings. BJP promised peace and return of Pandits to Valley after August 5, 2019.”

Peoples Conference (PC) chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone and Apni Party chairperson Altaf Bukhari also condemned the incident.

“Images of a police officer kicking the female relatives of two youths who died in Kulgam, is utterly disdainful,” Lone stated while adding that “The whole action reeks of contempt within the minds of those who are supposed to protect the masses.”

Lone said that such incidents are not isolated, emphasizing, “And this is not a rare occurrence. It is almost a daily occurrence. It is just that it escapes filming.”

DIG to probe incident

In a statement, Jammu and Kashmir police said, “A video has surfaced on the social media regarding a police officer’s conduct with the public in Kulgam. We have taken cognisance of the incident and the allegations. Deputy inspector general (DIG) south Kashmir will inquire and submit his findings within 10 days.”

With inputs from HTC Srinagar