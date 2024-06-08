Strategic Gramphu-Kaza road thrown open to traffic

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored the strategically important Gramphu-Kaza-Sumdo road connecting Sumdo to Manali. The 211-km road stretch meanders through the high mountain passes. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored the strategically important Gramphu-Kaza-Sumdo road connecting Sumdo to Manali. The 211-km road stretch meanders through the high mountain passes. (HT File/Representational image)

The BRO removed snow from the road on May 22 for heavy vehicles and now it’s been cleared from snow for the light motor vehicles. BRO’s 94 RCC located at Sissu threw open the road after six months.

“Braving the extreme cold temperature our men had to cut 21 icebergs including the Shigri glacier. These icebergs were 30 to 40 ft high. The length of the icebergs was also 200 to 250 meters. The soldiers also struggled to clear 47 drains filled with piles of snow,” said assistant engineer of BRO’s 94 RCC BD Dhiman, adding that the long Gramphu-Kaza- Sumdo route has been fully restored. The BRO initiated the road restoration work on April 16.

With the tourist influx increasing in Himachal, the BRO has given a nod to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to run buses between Leh and Kaza. The HRTC has also sought a green signal from HRTC to run a bus service between Leh and Delhi, the longest 1,026- km route in the country.

Soon, people will get the facility to travel in HRTC buses amidst the snowy valleys on the Manali-Leh route. “If the conditions remain favourable, then the operation of the bus is possible by Sunday or Monday,” said an HRTC official.

“The army has sent two buses to Leh to assess the road condition. If the road is fit, then we will resume the bus service soon,“ he said.

Regarding this, the corporation officials also spoke to the commanding officer of the BRO’s 70 RCC on Friday about the condition of the road. He said that the Keylong to Leh route is open for big vehicles.

The district administration has fixed the timetable for the movement of vehicles from both sides. The time for the Darcha to Sarchu route has been fixed from 7am to 11 am and from Sarchu to Darcha from 2 pm to 5pm. Apart from this, the movement of big trucks including army convoys towards Leh continues uninterrupted. On this route, bus passengers will not only be able to enjoy the long journey but also the four snowy passes.