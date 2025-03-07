Strategic locations in state to have AI-driven security solutions: Mann

Mohali : Strategic locations in the state will be equipped with advanced CCTV surveillance, major traffic junctions will feature AI-driven equipment with Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) and Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC), said chief minister Bhagwant Mann after inaugurating the city surveillance and traffic management pilot project in Mohali on Thursday. Strategic locations in the state will be equipped with advanced CCTV surveillance, major traffic junctions will feature AI-driven equipment with Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) and Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC), said chief minister Bhagwant Mann after inaugurating the city surveillance and traffic management pilot project in Mohali on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said the traffic monitoring system will be replicated across the state. “After Mohali, the state government is set to launch the city surveillance and integrated traffic management system project in Patiala, Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib,” the CM said.

People will get e-challans on their mobile phones similar for violations including red-light jumping, speeding, triple riding, wrong-side driving, helmet-less riding and stop line/zebra crossing violations in these three districts, he said.

Moreover, the Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC) will also install surveillance cameras in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Phagwara where the cops will monitor the violations manually while sitting at the control room in each of these districts.

“This is a significant step towards enhancing urban surveillance and traffic management,” the CM said, adding that the state-of-the-art system aims to improve public safety, curb traffic violations and ensure effective law enforcement through advanced AI-based surveillance and traffic monitoring systems. This system is designed to streamline traffic management, enhance public security and support law enforcement efforts. “Our aim is to save lives across Punjab and not merely to generate revenue,” the CM said.

Mann said that the Punjab government is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to build safer and smarter cities, setting new benchmarks in urban governance and security.