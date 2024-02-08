Stray dogs maul woman to death in Kapurthala village

A pack of nearly 20 stray dogs mauled a 32-year-old woman to death in Kapurthala’s Passan Kadim village on Wednesday morning. Pari Devi, 32, was found near a ground in Kapurthala’s Passan Kadim village. (HT File)

The mutilated body of the woman, identified as Pari Devi, was found near a village ground. The woman, who had gone to graze animals, was untraceable since Tuesday evening, said her family. Village sarpanch Gurdev Singh said the woman’s body had marks of repeated bites on the head and the face.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The stray dog menace has reached an alarming proportion in the village with residents facing frequent attacks from these animals. “A woman hailing from the same village was also attacked by strays on Tuesday. She is undergoing treatment at the Jalandhar civil hospital and her injuries are stated to be serious,” said villagers.

“Last week, a minor boy was mauled to death by stray dog in the same village. These dogs are habitual of feeding on animal carcasses. They attack pedestrians and those on two-wheelers,” another villager said. The villagers said they have urged the district administration to come up with a permanent resolution of the problem of stray dogs.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal has directed the officials concerned to immediately take necessary action in this regard.

The deputy commissioner held a meeting with the officials and instructed them to take all possible measure to keep a check on stray dogs menace. The DC also asked the SDMs, veterinary officers and other officials to chalk out a comprehensive plan to tackle the stray dog menace.

“All possible help will be provided to people and we will find a proper solution to this problem,” said the DC.