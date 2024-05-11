Strays unleash terror in Ludhiana’s Bhagat Singh Nagar

The 11-year-old boy, Gauransh, was attacked by stray dogs on Friday while he was going to the market. He was bitten and got his arm fractured after he fell. MC official said, the problems regarding dogs and other animals are dealt by Society for Prevention of Cruelty against Animals (SPCA). (HT File)

Apart from him, 20 odd people of Bhagat Singh Nagar area have been attacked by the “aggressive” stray dogs, as informed by activist Arvind Sharma.

Sharma said he has been bitten by the stray dogs twice in the last two months.

Another local, Davinder Pal Singh was attacked by a group of 10-15 dogs while he was returning from his shop at around 8 in the evening. “As I entered the neighbourhood, a group of dogs descended upon me. I had to leave my scooter and run away,” Singh added.

Singh said his wife, Tajinder Kaur, was also attacked by the dogs a couple of days ago. She avoided bite but fell down and injured her knee, Singh added.

The activist said, “This is not a menace but terror. We can’t even step out of our house.”

Sharma is already fighting a case in Punjab Human Rights Commission against the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and the municipal corporation (MC).

Sharma said, the LIT informed that they don’t have any solution for the issues and passed the ball to the corporation’s court. “The MC says the issue will be addressed, but we do not see anything yet,” Sharma added.

Municipal corporation chief veterinary officer Dr Vipan Malhotra said the civic body could not do much beside sterilisation. “The government guidelines mention that dogs cannot be removed from any area. We are mandated to just sterilise them and leave from where they were picked up,” the chief veterinary officer added.

Malhotra said, the problems regarding dogs and other animals are dealt by Society for Prevention of Cruelty against Animals (SPCA).

Pooja Jain, who runs the local chapter of SPCA said she wasn’t aware of the case. The dogs behave aggressively when they are not fed properly. “We did an experiment in Sarabha Nagar market. There were a lot of complaints against the stray dogs. We urged the people to develop a better relationship with the dogs and feed them properly,” Jain added.

Jain said, there is a helpline number 78370-18522 for the city. People can call at this number in case of any issue regarding stray dogs and the SPCA will help accordingly, she added.