Strong gusty winds affect life in Kashmir; flights cancelled

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed strong overnight winds which continued on Friday affecting the air traffic at Srinagar International Airport. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed strong overnight winds which continued on Friday affecting the air traffic at Srinagar International Airport. (AP File)

The Kashmir valley was engulfed by strong gusty winds damaging the trees, electric poles and house roofs while also prompting cancellation of flights at the Srinagar Airport.

The meteorological centre said that there would be strong surface winds of 60-70 Kmph over both Kashmir & Jammu Division .

An official of the Srinagar airport said that due to the steep pressure gradient owing to wind gusting at 27 knots, the airport could only accommodate 26 arrivals and departures only from morning 6.30 am till 6:15 pm.

“Nine flights were cancelled and two were diverted. Indigo cancelled its all flights at 5:25 PM. The winds led to most of the flights getting delayed, “ the official said.

The shikaras, pleasure boats, rowing over Dal Lake rowed cautiously to avoid tripping their boats due to the winds. “Many Shikara owners removed the roofs of their boats to avoid damage and as a safety measure for tourists, “ said Ghulam Nabi, a shikara owner.

The MeT has asked tourists to avoid trips over the lake till winds settle down.

“General public and tourists are advised to stay indoors & avoid boating & Shikara riding. Also avoid standing near weak structures & electric wires, “ an advisory by MeT’S director Mukhtar Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, after two days of intermittent rains and light snowfall over higher reaches, the authorities issued an avalanche warning in two districts of Kashmir.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2300 metres over Ganderbal and Kupwara districts in next 24 hours, “ said an official of disaster management authority.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions, avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas and evacuate from unprotected settlements near the avalanche path, “ he said.

The MeT has predicted dry weather from March 29 to April 6.

“Farmers are advised to resume farm operations, “ Ahmad said.