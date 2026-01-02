Strong law & order system is topmost priority: DGP Ajay Singhal

The newly appointed Haryana director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal formally assumed charge on Thursday at the Police Headquarters, Panchkula. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini meets newly appointed DGP Ajay Singhal at the state police headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday. (ANI)

Before assuming the charge, Singhal was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by an armed police contingent in the presence of senior police officers.

Addressing the media, DGP Singhal said that Haryana Police are fully prepared, alert, and committed to dealing with emerging challenges and further strengthening law and order across the state.

“Maintaining peace, public safety and a strong law-and-order system will remain my topmost priority,” DGP said, adding that police will function as a cohesive and professional team, ensuring accountability, sensitivity and citizen-centric policing.

The DGP said that the grievance redressal mechanism will be made fully automated and more robust. Complaints will be monitored through digital platforms to ensure time-bound, fair and qualitative resolution.

Highlighting women’s safety as a priority area, the DGP said a focused strategy would be implemented to prevent crimes against women, while special emphasis will also be placed on the protection of Dalits, marginalised and vulnerable sections, ensuring swift and strict action in cases of crimes against them.

Singhal said that Haryana Police will soon launch the “May I Help You” scheme. The initiative aims to provide immediate assistance and a sense of security to citizens during travel or in distress situations. The scheme will cater to school-going girls, working women, elderly citizens, night-time commuters and other vulnerable groups.

The DGP also announced that every police station will adopt one village to promote cleanliness, sanitation and environmental awareness and police personnel will work with villagers to encourage cleanliness.