Stubble burning: DC Kapurthala pulls up engineer for incorrect report

Published on Oct 03, 2022 10:48 PM IST

The DC said that in the report, concerned SDE said that no incident of stubble burning had been found at village Mukat Ram Wala during his visit which was contrary to the PPCB report.

The DC has directed the SDE at Sultanpur Lodhi to submit his explanation in person on Tuesday. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Deputy commissioner Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal has issued a showcause notice to sub divisional engineer (SDE) of Public Works Department, for allegedly submitting a wrong report on stubble burning in village Mukat Ram wala near Sultanpur Lodhi, here on Monday. The DC has directed the SDE at Sultanpur Lodhi to submit his explanation in person on Tuesday, otherwise departmental action will be recommended against the erring engineer.

The DC said that in the report, the concerned SDE, said that no incident of stubble burning had been found at village Mukat Ram Wala during his visit but as per the report submitted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board executive engineer, after the personal visit to the village, it was found that the stubble burning incident had happened. Terming SDEs report as a gross negligence in discharging duty, deputy commissioner has said that the PPCB officials also submitted photographs to further support their report, which clearly shows that the SDEs report is not in as per the factual position on the ground.

Monday, October 03, 2022
