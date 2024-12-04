Stubble burning not only reason for high pollution: Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday raised the issue of air pollution in the Rajya Sabha, proposing a solution to support farmers in stubble management saying that stubble burning is not the only reason for high levels of pollution. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sansad TV)

Raising concern over the prevailing pollution, Chadha stated that North India is currently covered in a thick blanket of smoke. “With every breath, we are unknowingly inhaling the equivalent of numerous cigarettes and bidis. Air pollution isn’t just Delhi’s problem; it’s a crisis affecting the entire region,” he said.

The AAP MP said that while the blame for the air pollution in North India is disproportionately placed on farmers, the problem spans across multiple states and is fueled by several factors. “This year, under AAP’s leadership, Punjab saw a remarkable 70% drop in stubble burning incidents, proving that progress is possible with the right support,” he said. He suggested assistance ₹2,500 per acre to farmers to manage stubble, emphasising that sustainable solutions to stubble burning require robust financial and policy backing.

Chadha further stated that an IIT study shows that while stubble burning is one of the causes of air pollution, it is not the only one. “No farmer deliberately or willingly burns stubble. They do it out of sheer compulsion. After harvesting paddy, farmers are left with stubble, which they have only 10-12 days to clear before sowing the next crop. If they don’t clear it in time, the yield of the next crop is adversely affected. This forces farmers to burn the stubble,” he said.