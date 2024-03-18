Student, CTU conductor die in road mishaps in Kharar
Two separate road mishaps in Kharar resulted in the deaths of a student and a CTU conductor. The incidents involved speeding bike and Tata pick-up truck.
In the first case, a 22 year-old student of a private university in Gharuan died after being hit by a speeding bike while crossing the road on foot near Bhago Majra on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Ayush Raj, a Bihar native.
Police have booked accused Dathiri Chatterjee of Khanpur, who was driving a bike bearing Punjab number, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.
In another accident, a biker was killed on Kharar- Ropar highway after being hit by a Tata pick up truck on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Jagpreet Singh, a CTU conductor. Police arrested the truck driver Harjinder Singh of Ludhiana and booked him under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of IPC at Sadar Kharar police station.