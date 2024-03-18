Two persons, including a student and a CTU conductor, died in two separate road mishaps in Kharar on Sunday. Student, CTU conductor die in road mishaps in Kharar. (HT)

In the first case, a 22 year-old student of a private university in Gharuan died after being hit by a speeding bike while crossing the road on foot near Bhago Majra on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Ayush Raj, a Bihar native.

Police have booked accused Dathiri Chatterjee of Khanpur, who was driving a bike bearing Punjab number, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

In another accident, a biker was killed on Kharar- Ropar highway after being hit by a Tata pick up truck on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Jagpreet Singh, a CTU conductor. Police arrested the truck driver Harjinder Singh of Ludhiana and booked him under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of IPC at Sadar Kharar police station.