 Student, CTU conductor die in road mishaps in Kharar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Student, CTU conductor die in road mishaps in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 19, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Two separate road mishaps in Kharar resulted in the deaths of a student and a CTU conductor. The incidents involved speeding bike and Tata pick-up truck.

Two persons, including a student and a CTU conductor, died in two separate road mishaps in Kharar on Sunday.

Student, CTU conductor die in road mishaps in Kharar. (HT)
Student, CTU conductor die in road mishaps in Kharar. (HT)

In the first case, a 22 year-old student of a private university in Gharuan died after being hit by a speeding bike while crossing the road on foot near Bhago Majra on Sunday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim was identified as Ayush Raj, a Bihar native.

Police have booked accused Dathiri Chatterjee of Khanpur, who was driving a bike bearing Punjab number, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

In another accident, a biker was killed on Kharar- Ropar highway after being hit by a Tata pick up truck on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Jagpreet Singh, a CTU conductor. Police arrested the truck driver Harjinder Singh of Ludhiana and booked him under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of IPC at Sadar Kharar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Student, CTU conductor die in road mishaps in Kharar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On