Student ‘manhandles’ professor at Panchkula job fair, booked

A student was booked for manhandling an associate professor during a job fair at Government Post Graduate College, Sector 1, on Friday. A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 7 police station in Panchkula. (Representational Image/HT File)

The complainant, Chitra Tanwar, stated that the incident occurred around 11:30 am while she was on duty at the job fair. Two final year BA students, Abhishek Kapoor and Ashok Kumar, were reportedly causing a disturbance during ongoing interviews. When Tanwar intervened, they allegedly behaved inappropriately. When asked to leave, Abhishek physically assaulted her and made threatening gestures. Tanwar’s complaint also mentioned that the accused used abusive language towards other colleagues.

