Students bring art to life at vet varsity youth festival

The second day of the 14th youth festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) transformed the campus into a vibrant hub of art and creativity as students competed in collage making, on-the-spot painting and clay modelling. A participant during the contest on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Vice-Chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill praised the participants as the university’s cultural ambassadors, commending their energy and talent for enlivening the campus. Director of Students’ Welfare RS Aulakh said the festival helps students build confidence, time management, and a sense of adventure, while also fostering an appreciation for art and cultural heritage.

Organising secretary SPS Ghuman shared details of the competitions. Collage Making entries explored the themes “still life and beach,” while on-the-spot painting took place at the administrative block. Clay modelling centred on juggler and village girl with small animal.

Students from the College of Veterinary Science (Ludhiana and Rampura Phul), College of Fisheries, College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, College of Animal Biotechnology, Veterinary Polytechnic Kaljharani, and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar, participated with enthusiasm. In the on-the-spot painting results, Samreet Kaur from the College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, won first place, followed by Shaik Mohd and Aatiqua Tasneem Hussain from the College of Fisheries. In clay modelling, Ishnoor Kaur from the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, secured first place, with Nakhawa Shlok Sachin from the College of Fisheries second and Inder Kumar from the College of Dairy and Food Science Technology third.The previous day’s poster making and cartooning competitions concluded with winners from across the colleges. Puneet Rehan from the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, took first place in poster making, while Samarpreet Singh from the same college topped the cartooning contest.

Ghuman added that rangoli making, installation, elocution, and poetry competitions are scheduled for November 28.