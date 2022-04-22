Students protesting on campus required to carry ID cards: Panjab University
Panjab University (PU) on Thursday made it compulsory for students to carry their ID cards while participating in any protest on the campus.
A circular issued by the office of dean university instruction (DUI) outlined that any student not showing their ID card to security officials/wardens/PU officials on duty will be suspended from the department concerned for one week, along with expulsion from the hostel.
The decision comes in the backdrop of a protest by a few student bodies that, for more than three weeks, have been protesting outside the vice-chancellor’s office against the hike in mess and canteen rates.
While the varsity had announced some reduction in the hiked rates, the protesting students have been demanding a total rollback.
PU had revised the rates in December last year, but the students intensified their protest as the campus reopened for all students in March. Student bodies had also organised a joint protest earlier this month.
Students condemn move
Condemning the university’s decision, student bodies termed it a tactic to restrain students from participating in protests. Representatives of various student bodies also met the dean of student welfare (DSW) in this regard.
Students For Society (SFS) president Sandeep said it was a direct attack on students’ democratic rights. “We strongly condemn such tactics of PU authorities, and demand that the genuine demands of students be addressed and such an order be withdrawn immediately,” he said.
“Instead of addressing the students’ demands in a democratic manner, the PU authorities are turning to authoritarian methods. Barricading of offices, deployment of police, threats of disciplinary action, etc., are against the spirit of a public institution and a democratic society,” said Aman of Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar).
Meanwhile, PU DUI Renu Vig said, “Students have been advised to carry their ID cards with them only to ensure there are no outsiders on the campus.”
-
AAP plea against mayoral polls filed with altered documents: Chandigarh DC tells HC
The Chandigarh deputy commissioner on Thursday claimed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who have challenged elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, filed the plea with “manipulated documents”. The DC's response came on a plea filed by AAP candidates, who lost the election to all three posts on January 8 and are seeking its quashing.
-
Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel
Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride's brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday. According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride's brother realised Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan's wallet was stolen. Police are scanning the hotel's CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.
-
Three booked for grabbing Zirakpur hotel, threatening to kill owner
The Zirakpur police have booked three men for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman and threatening to kill The victim, Ishan Sharma. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The victim, Ishan Sharma, lives in Sector 7, Panchkula, and owns Hotel Almeida in Zirakpur.
-
Chandigarh admn gives slum-dwellers two days to leave before razing Colony Number 4
Moving ahead with its plan to carry out a demolition drive in Colony Number 4 to reclaim public land, the UT administration on Thursday directed the colony residents to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23. Estate Office personnel on Thursday made public announcements at the colony asking residents to remove their belongings, as when the administration takes action against the illegal constructions, any damage to belongings will not be its responsibility.
-
Chandigarh: CBI arrests debt recovery officer for accepting ₹70,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested an officer with the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Sector 17 for accepting ₹70,000 as bribe. The arrest came following a complaint by a resident of Kaithal, Haryana. There he met the accused, Sunil Kumar Tiwary, who sought a bribe of ₹2 lakh to help Tiwary and later settled for ₹70,000. As Tiwary accepted the bribe, he was caught red-handed.
