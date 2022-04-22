Students protesting on campus required to carry ID cards: Panjab University

Panjab University (PU) on Thursday made it compulsory for students to carry their ID cards while participating in any protest on the campus.

A circular issued by the office of dean university instruction (DUI) outlined that any student not showing their ID card to security officials/wardens/PU officials on duty will be suspended from the department concerned for one week, along with expulsion from the hostel.

The decision comes in the backdrop of a protest by a few student bodies that, for more than three weeks, have been protesting outside the vice-chancellor’s office against the hike in mess and canteen rates.

While the varsity had announced some reduction in the hiked rates, the protesting students have been demanding a total rollback.

PU had revised the rates in December last year, but the students intensified their protest as the campus reopened for all students in March. Student bodies had also organised a joint protest earlier this month.

Students condemn move

Condemning the university’s decision, student bodies termed it a tactic to restrain students from participating in protests. Representatives of various student bodies also met the dean of student welfare (DSW) in this regard.

Students For Society (SFS) president Sandeep said it was a direct attack on students’ democratic rights. “We strongly condemn such tactics of PU authorities, and demand that the genuine demands of students be addressed and such an order be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

“Instead of addressing the students’ demands in a democratic manner, the PU authorities are turning to authoritarian methods. Barricading of offices, deployment of police, threats of disciplinary action, etc., are against the spirit of a public institution and a democratic society,” said Aman of Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar).

Meanwhile, PU DUI Renu Vig said, “Students have been advised to carry their ID cards with them only to ensure there are no outsiders on the campus.”

