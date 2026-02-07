Students should take exams as a celebration and not as a pressure: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday participated as the chief guest at the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme organised by the Directorate of Education at RKSD college in Kaithal and attended the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors special episode with the students. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini being presented with a memento at an event in Kaithal on Friday. (HT)

Saini urged the students not to take the pressure of exams and said that exams are not your identity but your efforts, hard work and thinking done for the exam are your real identity.

He said that the Prime Minister delivered a very important and inspiring message regarding the fear and stress students face during exams.

“Every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages with students before their exams and discusses them. Today, in addition to exams, he also spoke with students about a developed India, cleanliness, and the fulfilment of duties, and urged them to ensure their participation in all these topics,” he added.

Saini said that discussing exams isn’t just about marks, but about your mind, confidence, and dreams but It’s also an opportunity to test yourself and develop yourself.

“Sometimes, low scores are a possibility, but don’t be discouraged. We should continue to work hard and strive. We should have a big vision and a big thinking in life,” he told the gathering.