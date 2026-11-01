Students welcome govt order allowing MBBS graduates to pursue PG courses

Students from medical colleges in the state on Saturday welcomed the department of medical education and research (DMER)’s order to release the original documents of MBBS graduates under the state’s Service Incentive Bond Policy, which allows them admission into postgraduate (PG) courses. The students have been asked to communicate their respective choices within the prescribed deadline of 2 November 2026. (HT File)

On Saturday, the Haryana government issued an order regarding the implementation of the MBBS Service Incentive Bond Policy and the release of original documents for MBBS graduates from the 2020–21 batch.

The decision comes after sustained representations and repeated meetings by students from all four government medical colleges of Haryana, who sought the release of their original documents so that their postgraduate medical education and admission processes are not hindered.

There are four medical colleges in the state: PGIMS in Rohtak, BPS Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat, KCGMC in Karnal, and SHKM in Nuh’s Nalhar. The students expressed satisfaction with the decision communicated by DMER and welcomed the government’s intervention as well as the efforts of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana State Branch. MBBS graduate from KCGMC Karnal, Dr Yash Sharma said this comes as a major relief for the students, who now await an employment portal to facilitate the process of government-service appointments.

A female student at BPS Khanpur, wishing not to be named, said, “The students consider the release of their original documents a significant and much-needed relief, particularly for those who have secured postgraduate seats through NEET-PG 2026 and were facing uncertainty regarding their admission formalities.”

According to the government instructions, students who have secured admission to postgraduate medical courses will be permitted to collect their original documents upon producing their PG allotment letter and submitting the prescribed undertaking.

The government made separate provisions for students pursuing postgraduate education within Haryana and those pursuing it outside the state. According to the order, students admitted to institutions outside Haryana will be required to resubmit their original documents to their respective undergraduate medical colleges within three weeks of completing their postgraduate course. Students will also be required to complete the remaining period of government service under the bond policy after completing their postgraduate education, in accordance with the prescribed conditions.

For graduates who have not secured admission to a postgraduate course, the government provided three options under Clause 5.A.2 of the policy: Consent for government Service – opting to serve the government of Haryana under the bond policy, one-time payment – opting out of government service and paying the applicable bond amount in a lump sum; or payment in instalments – opting out of government service and paying the applicable bond amount through monthly instalments, as permitted under the policy.

The students have been asked to communicate their respective choices within the prescribed deadline of 2 November 2026.

The government also directed all four government medical colleges to ensure that their director and dean offices remain open on holidays, including Saturday, to facilitate the release of documents and ensure students do not face any inconvenience or delay. The respective colleges have also been instructed to expedite the process and submit the details of the candidates and the options exercised by them to DMER within the stipulated timeline.