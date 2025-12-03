Submit action-taken report on stabbing of Sangrur college girl: Women’s panel to SSP

Taking a suo motu cognisance of the recent stabbing of a female student on the campus of Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) in Sangrur, the Punjab State Commission for Women on Tuesday directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) to take immediate action and submit an action-taken report by Thursday. A girl stabbed her roommate at the hostel of Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) in Sangrur last month.

According to police, the assault took place on November 15. It reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute between two girls, who were roommates in the college hostel. Both students were from the Integrated Certificate Diploma Course. The victim was taken to a Sangrur hospital and was discharged the same day after receiving first aid. The issue came to light after an activist uploaded a related post on social media.

A faculty member, who did not wish to be named, said a committee was formed a day after the incident. “The college rusticated the assailant as students too demanded the same. Both of the students were warned about their behavior after their parents were called to the college,” he said.

When contacted, Prof MM Sinha (dean) said the issue stands resolved. “It wasn’t a major issue. I am not aware of the suo motu cognisance taken by the state women commission,” he said.

A senior police official said while seeking anonymity that further action would be taken on Wednesday. “No FIR was registered as the victim’s family and other students wanted only rustication which the college did. The injuries were not serious as the girl was administered first aid and discharged the same day,” he said.