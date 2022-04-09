Successive Punjab governments stalled Centre’s housing scheme for political gains: BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused successive state governments in Punjab of stalling the Centre’s affordable housing scheme for poor, for political gains.
Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House on Friday, BJP leaders, including party’s chief spokesperson Anil Sareen and district unit president Pushpinder Singal, stated that 3.10 crore houses have been established under the scheme across the country and financial aid ₹3.53 lakh crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries. Out of these, 2.52 crore houses have been established in rural areas and 58 lakh houses in urban areas, they stated.
“But Punjab is lagging behind in the implementation of the scheme. Only 1.60 lakh houses have been established here, out of which 53,000 are in urban areas and over 23,000 houses are in rural areas,” said Sareen, adding the Union has spent ₹1,605 crore on the scheme in Punjab.
“Successive state governments are deliberately delaying the implementation of the welfare scheme so that the BJP-led Union government doesn’t get credit for the same. It is unfortunate that poor people are being deprived of the Union government schemes,” said Sareen while adding that BJP will now organise camps in the district to spread awareness regarding the Centre’s schemes.
Celebrating Ramazan away from home
Be it the simple festive spirit, iftar meets at relative's place, lavish iftar dastarqwan or regular sehri get-togethers, Ramazan is a month to be with family and friends. We spoke to a few who are celebrating the month of fasting away from home and missing their families. For hosteller Mahek Shah, her friends have pitched-in to make this Ramazan easier and memorable for her.
One held after group of men assault PRTC staff, vandalise bus
Police booked 10 people after they attacked PRTC staff and pelted stones on the windshield of a bus near Tajpur Chowk on Wednesday night. The authorities have arrested one person so far. The arrested accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, of Prem Vihar Colony. His aide Sodhi and eight others, who are yet to be identified, are on the run. Taking action after the complaint, police have arrested one of the accused.
Live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to telecast Ram Navmi special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya live on April 10. National broadcaster Doordarshan and ANI will telecast live all Ram Navmi celebrations directly from Ram Janmabhoomi. Grand Ram Navmi celebrations are scheduled at Ram Janmabhoomi and rest of Ayodhya to mark the occasion. Special puja will be organised in the makeshift temple inside the Ram Janmabhoomi.
Shift stray animals out of urban areas, minister tells civic bodies
LUCKNOW Expressing grief over the death of a five-year-old boy in Lucknow's Musahibganj area due to dog bite, urban development and poverty alleviation minister AK Sharma directed the municipal corporations of UP to shift stray animals like dogs and pigs out of the urban areas. The minister directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future.
Ludhiana MC, LIT turn away payments of water-sewer dues amid confusion over jurisdiction
In a bizarre incident, the municipal corporation and Ludhiana Improvement Trust were found refusing to accept water-sewer dues from willing residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar—instead passing the buck on to the other department collect the user charges. As per information, the LIT scheme areas including SBS Nagar, Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, Sant Ishar Singh Nagar and Rajguru Nagar were transferred to the MC in January last year for maintenance of water-sewer lines.
