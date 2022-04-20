Sugarcane yield target 100 quintals per acre in 2 yrs: Harpal Cheema
Co-operation and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has set a target to enhance sugarcane yield to 100 quintals per acre in the coming two years.
In a statement here, Cheema said that a total of 1.72 crore quintals of sugarcane has been crushed by the cooperative sugar mills of the state during the 2021-22 season, which is about 20 lakh quintals more than the last crushing season. The mills have extracted 0.26 per cent more sugar during 2021-22 than last year which has resulted in the production of about 44,764 quintals of surplus sugar, he added, pegging the additional revenue at ₹16 crore.
He said the state government had constituted a task force to chalk out a plan to increase the income of sugarcane growers by enhancing sugarcane yield. This task force includes representatives from Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore, and national-level sugarcane experts besides Sugarfed. “The task force has been mandated to come up with a plan to increase the sugarcane yield in three months,” he added.
-
Nationalist Congress Party Women hold morcha in Vashi demanding arrest of Naik
Nationalist Congress Party Women wing held a morcha in Vashi at the DCP office demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. While Navi Mumbai police has said that it's investigating into the matter, there have been calls for Naik's arrest. Earlier, Shiv Sena women wing had taken a morcha to Nerul police station to demand action against Naik. The protestors were carrying placards and banners slamming Naik and raised slogans against him.
-
Nawanshahr grenade blast mastermind Rinda new challenge for Punjab police
With the Nawanshahr grenade blast said to be the handiwork of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the activities of Pakistan's new go-getter man for terror operations in Punjab have emerged as a new challenge for the Punjab Police. Rinda's profile prepared by the intelligence wing of the state police reveals that his original name was Harwinder Singh Sandhu. The police also recovered a hand grenade from the accused.
-
Bokadia meets UP CM, to establish film city in Sonbhadra
The maker of films like 'Pyar Jukta Nahi' and 'Teri Meharbaniyan' proposed establishing a film and training institute in the state along with a state-of-art film city. During this interaction, chief minister Yogi Adityanath talked about the upcoming state-of-the-art film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the favourable conditions that have been created for shooting and attracting film makers to the state in terms of facilities, easy permissions and subsidy.
-
5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur
Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.
-
Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh meet Sonia Gandhi
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh met party chief Sonia Gandhi in presence of political strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the road map to contest the 2023 MP assembly elections, leaders familiar with the matter said. A survey was also conducted on 75 seats, where the Congress has lost four times consecutively, to analyse the reasons for the defeat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics