Sukhbir, Akali leaders taken into preventive custody, released later

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other Akali leaders were on Wednesday taken into preventive custody in Mohali while attempting to march to the district court complex to express solidarity with party leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested last month in a disproportionate assets case. Sukhbir Singh Badal and other Akali leaders after being taken into custody in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Akali leaders, detained for close to three hours, were released after Majithia’s court hearing concluded.

Tensions rose when Sukhbir arrived at Gurdwara Amb Sahib to address party supporters. His convoy was intercepted by superintendent of police (SP) Manpreet Singh and his team, who denied him entry, citing emergency orders from senior officials.

Sukhbir, along with party leaders Sikander Singh Maluka and Parambans Singh Bunty Romana, was later detained when they attempted to proceed towards the gurdwara on foot.

As per schedule, the SAD president was to pay obeisance at the gurdwara and lead Akali workers to the state VB office to protest against the ‘political vendetta’ unleashed against Majithia.

In a video, the former deputy chief minister could be heard asking a police official to let him go as he wanted to pay obeisance at the gurdwara.

Sukhbir accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of imposing an ‘undeclared emergency’ in Punjab.

He claimed that Akali workers were being unlawfully detained or stopped at police checkpoints to prevent them from supporting Majithia.

“Bhagwant Mann has imposed an undeclared emergency in Punjab. Akali workers proceeding to Mohali to show solidarity with Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been framed in a false case by the AAP government, are being detained at their homes and stopped at nakas. These repressive acts reek of cowardice. It’s clear that Chief Minister @BhagwantMann is rattled by the growing support for Bikram,” Sukhbir posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In a video, Sukhbir can be heard saying: “Are they (AAP government) so scared of Akali workers? I am going to pay obeisance at the gurdwara.” Speaking to reporters, Sukhbir accused the AAP government of ‘murdering’ the democratic rights of people.

“They cannot scare us. Every single Akali worker will stand firm against the AAP government’s oppression and fight back. (Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann’s frustration has proven that he is rattled by the soaring spirits of Shiromani Akali Dal workers,” he said.

Calling the move a violation of religious freedom and civil rights, Sukhbir said, “Preventing a peaceful assembly at a religious place is unlawful. I demanded the name of the officer behind the orders, but no information was provided.”

Sukhbir, along with several other SAD leaders and supporters, was then taken to the Phase-11 police station, where they were held for nearly three hours until Majithia’s court hearing concluded.

After being released, Sukhbir along with other Akali leaders and supporters again started their foot march towards the court and were detained again. They were later dropped at Sector 39 in Chandigarh by the police.

In a statement recorded before his detention, Sukhbir said, “Let it be clear: the Akali Dal and its workers will not be deterred by these repressive tactics. We have faced oppression before and responded with people’s movements. We will again teach this corrupt and dictatorial @AamAadmiParty regime a lesson, with the support of the people of Punjab.”

According to the party, SAD workers in Amritsar, Beas, and other parts of the state were also detained at their homes to prevent them from reaching Mohali.

Meanwhile, Mohali halqa in-charge Parminder Singh Sohana staged a protest outside the vigilance bureau office here along with senior SAD leader Sucha Singh Langah.

“There is no vigilance office or court near the gurdwara, yet we are being stopped. This is sheer authoritarianism,” said Langah. He alleged that the Punjab Police were acting under the directions of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP slams Akali Dal

Meanwhile, state Aam Aadmi Party chief Aman Arora took a dig at Sukhbir for his claims of thousands of workers being stopped from reaching Mohali.

“I want to ask him, do you even have a thousand workers left in Punjab today? During your ten-year rule, you turned Akali Dal into ‘Khaali Dal’ (Empty Party),” said Arora. The police and investigative agencies are doing their job. Arrests and cases are being pursued strictly according to the law,” he stated.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that the Akali Dal transformed from a ‘Panthic’ movement to a “family-run business empire under the control of Sukhbir Badal”.

Cheema said the SAD has now launched a new campaign ‘Parivaar Bachao Andolan’ (Save-the-family campaign).