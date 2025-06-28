Sukhbir announces party’s new office-bearers, core committee

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced the party’s newly constituted organisational structure, announcing key office-bearers and a 31-member core committee aimed at revitalising the party’s internal framework and public outreach. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced the party’s newly constituted organisational structure, announcing key office-bearers and a 31-member core committee aimed at revitalising the party’s internal framework and public outreach. (HT File)

Balwinder Singh Bhunder has been appointed as secretary general, Daljit Singh Cheema as secretary and NK Sharma as cashier of the party.

Sarabjit Singh Jhijhar has been named as president of the Youth Akali Dal, Hargobind Kaur as president of Istri Akali Dal (women wing of the party) and Ranbir Singh Rana Dhillon as chief of the Students Organisation of India (SOI), the party’s student wing.

The organisation structure was dissolved in July 2022.

The first list of office-bearers has been announced more than two months after Sukhbir was re-elected as the party president on April 13 in Amritsar.

In November last year, Sukhbir had resigned from the party’s top post and his resignation was accepted in January. Subsequently, Bhundar was appointed as the working president of the party. In the meanwhile, the party held a membership drive and Sukhbir was reelected to the top post of the party by delegates.

Core committee recast after 11 months

The 31-member core committee, the SAD’s top decision-making body, which has also been reconstituted on Friday includes Balwinder Singh Bhunder, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, former Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Parmjit Singh Sarna.

The committee was dissolved on July 24 last year after key members of the top committee, including then patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, former president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Jagir Kaur, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former ministers Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Surjeet Singh Rakhra and Baldev Singh Mann and former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, rebelled against Sukhbir.

Rebels then constituted ‘Sudhar Lehar’ (reforms movement) and named Wadala as its convener.

Other members in the core committee include Hira Singh Gabria, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Sikander Singh Maluka, Bibi Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Manjit Singh GK, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Bikram Singh Majithia, Sucha Singh Langah, Gurbachan Singh Babehali, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, NK Sharma, Mantar Singh Brar, Baldev Singh Khaira, SR Kler, Joginder Singh Jindu, Teerath Singh Mahla, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Vardev Singh Mann, Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, Kamal Chaitly, Harpreet Singh Kotbhai, Sukhdeep Singh Sukar and Darbara Singh Guru.

Besides, five-ex officio members include media head Harcharan Singh Bains, YAD chief Sarabjit Singh Jhijhar, Istri Akali Dal president Bibi Hargobind Kaur, SOI president Ranbir Singh Rana Dhillon and party’s chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler.

Takht-appointed panel meets Amritpal’s father

The five-member committee constituted by the Akal Takht to recast the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday met office-bearers of Akali Dal Warris Punjab de, including Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, at their native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district. Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh was also present in the meeting.

Five members of the committee are Manpreet Singh Ayali, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Satwant Kaur, Iqbal Singh Jhundan and Santa Singh Umaidpur. According to Ayali, the first meeting was fruitful and it has been decided to take forward a panthic agenda together.