Sukhbir Badal condemns attack on SGPC chief

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday condemned the attack on Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami in Mohali, terming it as a deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the SGPC and panthic institutions.

Dhami was on his way to meet the protesters at the Kaumi Insaaf Morcha, sitting on a dharna on the Chandigarh-Mohali border seeking the release of Sikh prisoners when his vehicle was attacked.

The rear windscreen of Dhami’s SUV was damaged, but as per reports nobody was injured in the incident.

In a statement here, the SAD chief said such acts were born out of failure to subdue and subjugate the Khalsa Panth. “Now attempts are being made to create anarchy and civil war in the panth. The panth will not allow such acts of cowardice and resolves to do everything in its power to seek the early release of all Bandhi Singhs,” he added.

The SAD and SGPC will continue with programmes in this regard, including the ongoing signature campaign in right earnest, he said.

Asserting that forces were out to destroy the Khalsa Panth and its institutions, Sukhbir demanded a judicial probe into the entire incident

“Probe needs to be taken out of the ambit of the AAP government as the latter had failed in its duty to provide necessary security to the head of the representative body of Sikhs worldwide. This incident is also reflective of the total collapse of the law and order situation in the state,” he added.

Elaborating on how the SAD had been striving for the release of the Sikh prisoners along with the SGPC, Sukhbir said, “SAD held a dharna in Delhi, besides seeking a mandate from the sangat on this in the Sangrur by-poll. The same elements conspiring against the SGPC, have betrayed the Bandhi Singhs by sabotaging the mandate.”