Sukhbir Badal’s attacker sent to 3-day police custody

Former militant Narain Singh Chaura, who made an assassination bid on former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday when he was performing guard duty at the entrance of Golden Temple as part of his tankhah (religious punishment), was sent to three-day police custody on Thursday. Former militant Narain Singh Chaura who made attempt to assassinate former deputy CM and SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of Golden Temple on Wednesday, being produced in a local court in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Though Punjab Police had sought seven-day remand, stating that it wanted to know the motive behind the attack and whether more people were involved in the conspiracy, the local Amritsar court granted only three-day remand. Chaura is to be next produced before the court on December 8, defence counsel advocate Jagdeep Singh Randhawa shared.

Earlier, advocates Jagjit Singh Bajwa and Baljinder Singh Bajwa, who are the accused’s sons, had filed a plea before the magistrate, stating that the police had not disclosed or displayed the FIR against Chaura or produced him in court within 24 hours which is a violation of law.

The plea by Chaura’s son read, “During the raid conducted by police at the residence of the accused in Dera Baba Nanak, police illegally searched the house when only one female member was present. The police took away items including DVRs, laptop, pen drives, cameras, mobile phones, books and written articles illegally without presenting any seizure memo or written receipt.”

On a query on the motive behind the act, Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “We are thoroughly investigating the matter and trying to ascertain from where the accused procured the 9mm pistol recovered from his possession. To keep our investigation transparent, we are involving more state and central agencies. We are including all kinds of technical or human inputs in this probe, so that we reach the right conclusion.”

“Chaura was also politically active and a member of organisations such as the Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee. We are reading his radical mindset. Our DCP (investigation) Alam Vijay has been assigned to supervise the investigation. And ADCP (investigation) Navjot is assisting him in the investigation,” he added.